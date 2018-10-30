Windy & Warmer; Rain On Halloween

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - On Alert For Heavy Rainfall Wednesday-Friday.
Windy and warmer today as temps surge into the 70's behind southerly winds. Afternoon winds 15 to 25 with gusts to 30-miles an hour.
A scary cold front will bring several rounds of showers on Halloween/Wednesday along with a few thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low. High temps in the mid-60′s but sinking into the 50′s when the kids are out trick-or-treating.
Breezy and chilly with more rain on Thursday as high temps sink into the lower 50’s. Total rainfall 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.