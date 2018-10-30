Various factors contribute to downed light pole

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - 14 News looked further into an incident where a light pole fell on the Lloyd Expressway on Sunday.
We learned more about the condition of that pole and what else may have caused it to come down.
As we earlier reported, wind was one factor. There was wind advisory Sunday when the pole fell onto the Lloyd between Boeke and Vann Avenues.
But we learned Monday, the pole had also been deteriorating.
Vectren spokesperson Natalie Hedde confirmed that the utility company does own the pole that fell. They also own many others throughout the city.
Hedde said crews routinely inspect poles and said this was an isolated incident. She told us, the pole was deteriorating from the inside-out.
Vectren crews aren’t the only ones to inspect utility poles.
INDOT’s Jason Tiller told us the state also makes inspection reports.
“And when we do those inspections and we find something that is structurally deficient, we always make sure to let the utility company or the city of Evansville know... it’s up to the owner of that infrastructure to make that a priority," Tiller said.
We asked Hedde what else Vectren is doing to prevent another pole from falling.
She said crews would be paying careful attention to other poles near the one that fell - to identify any that may need attention.
We will be following up on this story.
