VA clinic could come to Dubois Co.

JASPER, IN (WFIE) - Dubois County could soon be getting a veteran’s clinic.
Right now, VA officials are gauging the usefulness, analyzing the number of veterans applying for and using VA medical services.
Dubois County Veterans Service Officer Bob Johnson said this would be a game-changer.
Currently, he said volunteer drivers bring veterans from more than an hour away to either Evansville or New Albany, often times for just a five-minute check up.
“When you’ve got to put elderly veterans into a vehicle for a five-minute check or even just a physical or prescriptions you know it’s crazy when you could do it right here. And wear and tear on their body plus just the convenience of it being here. More people would get involved in the VA if it was local. A lot of people don’t sign up because it’s too far away,” Johnson said.
Last quarter alone, Johnson and nine volunteer drivers drove over 100 hours and about 3,000 miles taking veterans to appointments.
He said if more qualified veterans apply for benefits, the better their chances for getting the clinic.
He encourages veterans in Dubois County and surrounding areas to apply, whether or not they plan to use the benefits, to make sure the accurate numbers of veterans in the area is recorded.
Veterans can also contact Bob Johnson, Dubois County Veteran’s Service Officer, directly for more information.
Courthouse Annex Building 602 Main Street Jasper, IN 45746-9998
Email: rfjohnson@duboiscountyin.org
Office: (812) 481-7090.
