Thunderbolts host Education Day for area students

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Students around the tri-state area filed into the Ford Center to see the Evansville Thunderbolts.
The Thunderbolts played a rare morning game for the education day.
The doors opened at 9 a.m. and the puck dropped at 10 a.m., giving tri-state kids a chance to see a hockey game.
“We left the school about 8:30 got here around 9:30 came right in. The kids immediately wanted to go to the concession stand. They spent a lot of money today, buying drinks, popcorn and all sorts of goodies,” said Madisonville science teacher Len Young."
Students also got to bring home a Thunderbolts souvenier.
