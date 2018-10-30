Still golden: Biles, Americans roll at world championships

Yet Biles hardly did it alone. McCallum was steady on floor exercise and vault on her 16th birthday. Kara Eaker's fluid routine on balance beam made it seem as if the 15-year-old was competing on a piece of wood 4-feet wide, not 4-inches. Hurd, the 2017 world all-around champion, had the third-best score of the day on vault as the U.S. raced to its usual quick lead and was never threatened.