Sans Freak, Bucks top Raptors to be last NBA undefeated team

Bucks: Antetokounmpo was injured Saturday against Orlando. ... Ilyasova (14 points) and Thon Maker (11) were active up front in the first half to help make up for the absence of Antetokounmpo, who cheered on his teammates one row behind the bench. ... Asked what he was most surprised by in the Bucks' fast start, Budenholzer said "I'm not a big surprise guy. I'm just happy with the way they've worked every day. It's been a good steady work ethic."