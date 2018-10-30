2 people arrested after thousands of counterfeit bill dollars found

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Thousands of counterfeit bill dollars are now off the streets thanks to some Daviess County Sheriff Deputies.
Deputies took more than $3,000 in counterfeit money into evidence as they were following up on a previous case.
Deputy Kenneth Burns says they found a car related to suspects, who were arrested last week for counterfeit bills. Inside that car was even more counterfeit money, which totaled $3,200 over all.
Burns says the suspects used that money to buy things at McDonald’s, the Tractor Supply store, and the Even Steven Neighborhood Market.
“We’ve worked counterfeit cases before but generally, they’re just getting the money and using it," Deputy Burns, Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, explains. "A lot of times the conterfeiters won’t spend their own money because they know there’s a lot of risk involved in it, you’re on camera. So to hit a big bust like this is kind of rare.”
Those suspects, Courtney Daughtery and Allen Worden, are facing charges of first degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
