New muli-million dollar grain facility announced in Union Co.

UNION CO., KY (WFIE) - A new investment in Union County is expected to bring around a dozen new jobs.
Tuesday, Union County Farmers Cooperative announced their $1.2 million bushel capacity grain facility on the river in Dekoven.
Officials say it will create 10-15 full time jobs and is an investment of $10-$12 million.
Several state and county leaders were at the announcement including the KY Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of next August.
