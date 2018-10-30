Neighborhood Watch: Election laws; sex offenders on Halloween; vehicle thefts

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - If you haven’t voted early, many of you will be going to the polls one week from Tuesday.
In Kentucky, Attorney General Andy Beshear is asking that you call the Elections Law Violations Hotline to report violations of the Commonwealth’s election laws. Beshear says If you see something, say something. It only takes one call and each report receives a careful review from an investigator.
The number is 800-328-VOTE. It’s available during regular business hours and open from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central time on Election Day, Tuesday, November 6.
In Indiana, a statewide initiative will again closely monitor sex offenders and keep them off the streets on Halloween. Operation “Safe Halloween” uses parole staff, working with local law enforcement, probation and community corrections agencies to ensure full compliance and accountability.
Paroled sex offenders must adhere to a special curfew and restrictions during trick or treat hours. They have to stay home and not pass out any candy.
After reading the police reports every day, we wouldn’t even leave coins in the cup holder of our cars. We have yet another example of how people roam through neighborhoods breaking into, or simply opening unlocked car doors and stealing stuff.
Someone called EPD Sunday from the 3200 Block of Quarry Ridge Road, saying he left his car unlocked and someone broke the latch on the center console and stole several items.
His apartment manager told him there has been a string of thefts like that in the neighborhood.
As always, lock you car, take your keys, and don’t leave valuables in sight.
