EPD: Juvenile in custody for making online threats directed at Good Shepherd Catholic School

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville Police have taken a Good Shepherd Catholic School student into custody after they say he made threats to shoot people at the school.
Police say they were told about the threats Monday night. The student was taken into custody Tuesday morning.
A viewer sent screen captures of the threats to 14 News.
It shows a person in all black with a Halloween mask holding a gun. The post said “this is my school shooter outfit” and “don’t come to school.”
Another photo showed the gun and mask on top of bed. That photo contained a threat against a teacher.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Dr. Daryl Hagan, Diocese of Evansville Superintendent of Schools, held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the threats.
They confirmed the threat came from a student, but would not discuss any disciplinary actions.
Evansville Police told 14 News earlier Tuesday that the threat originated in Kentucky.
