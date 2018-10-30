Don’t post pictures of your ticket; Red Sox fan learns the hard way at World Series

(RNN) - Scammers are always lurking for potential victims, as one Boston man found out last week at Fenway Park.
Twenty-eight-year old Robbie Johnson scored a free ticket to Game 2 of the World Series, thanks to his generous family. It cost them $650.
Even so, when he and his sister made it to Fenway’s front gates, they discovered his ticket wouldn’t scan.
That’s because it had already been scanned.
“I went to ticket services and that’s where I was informed [the] ticket had been scanned at 5:09 p.m., a couple of hours before we got there,” Johnson told WFXT.
In his excitement over the ticket, Johnson posted a picture of it to his then-public Instagram. Little did her know, he’d given scammers all they needed to steal his seat.
His otherwise harmless Instagram post included the bar code and unique ticket number.
"You can post your ticket, you just need to make sure you cover it -- the bar code especially and even your seating location," Ace Tickets Community Outreach Manager April Martin told local media.
Johnson and his sister made it inside eventually. It just cost him $450 for a second ticket.
He said the person who stole his original ticket never sat in the seat assigned to it.
