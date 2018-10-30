Commute delays expected as construction continues on SR-66

SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) - You may have noticed a delay on your morning commute in Spencer County because State Route 66 is down to one lane.
Crews are temporarily patching part of the road between 161 south and County Road 750. That means crews are holding back dozens of cars at a time to allow the other direction of traffic to get through.
“Typically we’ll see deep patches like this where we have to have flaggers that will be out on the road when we have to close a lane cause workers have to be in that lane because they’re doing more than just a normal pothole patch," Jason Tiller, INDOT Communication Director, said.
INDOT encourages drivers to be patient during the construction because this will ultimately lead to a better driving surface.
“This is progress," Tiller said. "This is something that will ultimately make their commute better. And it will make for a more pleasant driving experience out there.”
Crews say they expect to only need one more day to finish up their project, but of course this is only temporary. They’re hoping in 2020 to replace the entire road.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.