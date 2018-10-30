Castle eyes another sectional title

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) - The Castle Knights are preparing for Friday’s sectional championship battle against an opponent the team took down earlier in the season.
Castle will play host to Terre Haute South in Paradise for the 5-A sectional finale, after defeating the Huskies last Friday, 55-7. The Knights faced the Braves to kick off the 2018 season, where Castle dominated in a 42-14 win.
But last season, T.H. South actually knocked Castle out of sectionals, so this postseason matchup may have a little bit of a revenge factor to it. For Castle, the thought of advancing to keep playing this postseason is the only thing on their mind.
“Somebody said it would be our third [sectional championship] in four years, its become kinda an expectation at our place that we win our sectional and certainly our guys have been working towards that all year," Knighs HEad Coach Dough Hurt explains. "We don’t want it to stop there, obviously we have to win this game and take it one at a time, but we don’t wanna stop playing, love this group, a great group of kids and wanna stay with them as long as possible.”
Kickoff at John Lidy Field is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday.
