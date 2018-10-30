On Alert for heavy rainfall & flooding

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Our Alert Days continue Wed-Friday as a slow-moving cold front will create perfect conditions for heavy rainfall. Models are painting a 2-4″ total across much of the Tri-State. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the southeast half of the Tri-State from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. Heavy rains may cause street flooding, especially with falling leaves possibly blocking storm drains. Temperatures will dip back into the middle 50′s on Thursday and Friday, then warm into the 60′s for the weekend. Warm temps and storms possible early next week.