EPD gives update on 2-yr-old with gunshot wound

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville Police held a press conference to discuss the shooting of a two-year-old girl.
It happened Saturday in the 1300 block of Savannah Drive, which is in the Savannah Gardens apartment complex.
EPD tweeted it happened inside an apartment where at least two adults were present.
Dispatch told 14 News the original call, which was for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, came in at 5:40 p.m. There is no word how the child got access to the gun.
