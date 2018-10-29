Warmer Tuesday, wet rest of the week

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Temperatures will kick up into the 70s on Tuesday, aided by strong southerly winds blowing at 15-25 mph. A cold front will slide in late Tuesday and bring rain into the region for Halloween. Heavy rainfall will be possible Wednesday through Friday. Severe weather risk appears low at this time, but we may hear some rumbles of thunder. Total rainfall may exceed 2″ in spots by the end of the week. Temps will drop back into the 50s by Thursday and remain there into the weekend.