Twitter might do away with its ‘like’ button

(CNN) - It looks like Twitter doesn’t like the “like” button.
The social network may be getting rid of the heart-shaped button. CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey said the small redesign would be a way to improve debate on the platform.
Twitter posted Monday morning about the possible change but clarified nothing is finalized since the redesign is in its early stages.
The heart-shaped button has only been around for a few years. It replaced the star-shaped "favorite" button three years ago.
