Synagogue shooting sparks safety concern, push for more patrol near local temple

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Prosecutors say they are pursuing the death penalty against the suspect in the mass Synagogue shooting, Robert Bowers.
Bowers is accused of killing 11 people, all a part of a Jewish congregation in Pittsburgh. Six others, including four police officers, were hurt.
In a show of support for individuals, institutions and organizations who call for inclusion, the local NAACP say condolences go out to those suffering loss and injures after a gunman opened fire at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Condemning hate-inspired killings, Reverend Gerald Arnold believes we must say no to hate, empathizing with members of the Jewish Community.
“We’re just sinking lower and lower in our love for one another and respect for one another," Rev. Arnold explained.
This attack is affecting many others across the country. In the midst of a mass tragedy, Sheriff Dave Wedding says many worry about ‘copycat’ like events.
The Sheriff’s office plans to patrol more on the far east side near the Evansville synagogue.
“Even though it’s in city limits, we are making sure our units are driving by multiple times a day,” Sheriff Wedding told 14 News.
Sheriff Wedding added he met with several local pastors and ministers to talk about safety strategies last winter.
One general safety option would be to add security cameras in a facility.
“But then you have somebody who is constantly monitoring the footage," Sheriff Wedding explained.
And he recommends investing in a system that one day may be the intervention.
“Never look at economy over your safety. Buy the best equipment to protect yourself," Sheriff Wedding added.
Sheriff Wedding invites any groups or organizations to reach out to him or other deputies for advice on safety plans.
As for the Evansville Synagogue, they were not open on Monday.
A memorial service was held Sunday for the victims.
