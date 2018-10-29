Sunshine; Less Windy

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Less windy and sunny today as high pressure spreads tranquil weather across the area. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s. Clear skies tonight with lows in the mid-40’s.
Windy and warmer on Tuesday as temps surge into the 70’s behind southerly winds. Another wind advisory is possible with winds gusting up to 30-miles an hour during the afternoon.
A cold front will bring several rounds of showers on Halloween/Wednesday along with a few thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low. High temps in the mid-60’s but sinking into the 50’s when the kids are out trick-or-treating.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.