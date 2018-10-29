Preliminary approval granted to architect for apartments

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A 14 News update on plans for the Rathbone building.
Monday, the architect got preliminary approval for apartments with 32 units expected to replace what used to be an assisted living facility.
Future plans for the building include both commercial and hotel space. Additional permitting is needed for that, so developers decided to continue separately with apartment construction.
“Hopefully, the apartment renovations should go fairly quickly in terms of the construction of them and they’re cosmetic changes only: flooring, new flooring, new ceilings, painting and all of that,” Jonathan Lamar, LA+D, explained.
The owner originally hoped to have the apartments open by the end of the year, but that is expected to be delayed as developers work out more details. They plan to host a walk through with area plan commission Tuesday.
