Police investigating robbery at Owensboro Walmart

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Police are investigating a robbery in Owensboro.
It happened Saturday night just before midnight at the Walmart on Highway 54.
Police say the victims told officers someone with a gun walked up to them and demanded their vehicles. Both victims were able to run away and police say nothing was actually stolen during the robbery.
Anyone with information about the incident should call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
