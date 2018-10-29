The Pizza Revolution heads south to assist Hurricane Michael relief

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The Pizza Revolution served their signature pizza at Farm 57 during a celebration for The Hills Church. But right after it was over, they packed up and headed south towards Panama City Beach and Mexico Beach. These areas were hit very hard when Hurricane Michael swept through the Florida panhandle.
Aaron Peckenpaugh owns the Pizza Revolution. He says they have trucks full of food, in preparation to provide meals for those in need.
“We’ve already made all of our cheese, you know, all of the dough is ready to go, everything is ready to go,” says Peckenpaugh.
The Pizza Revolution hopes to serve over 1,000 people over the next two to three days with that same delicious pizza they usually serve out of their bus here in Evansville. It started as a GoFundMe and over $9,000 in donations have been raised.
“You know, just a lot of prayers and thoughts and time has went in to trying to coordinate and get the most we can out of the few days that we have,” says Peckenpaugh.
Service efforts like this are not new to the Pizza Revolution, but it’s their hearts that keep pushing them to always do more, and to lend a hand to those who need one.
“It just really makes you thankful for what you have and we love giving back. We want to do it as much as we can to give back. We’ve got servant’s hearts and that is what we love to do. Serve the community, and serve people," says Peckenpaugh.
They hope to be able to start serving meals on Monday night and continue through Wednesday before returning to Evansville on Thursday.
