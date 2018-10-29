Owensboro launches ‘war on potholes’

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The city is hunting for potholes to repair before winter arrives.
Owensboro city officials say asphalt used in warm weather is cheaper and more effective than the winter mix.
They are asking the public to call in the bumpy spots this week so they can start making repairs on November 5.
If you have a pothole you would like to report, call 270-687-4444, or by email: cityaction@owensboro.org. Officials ask that you try to be as specific as possible when calling in a pothole location.
