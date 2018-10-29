KWC, Lady Aces play in exhibition

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - College basketball season is right around the corner, and the Lady Aces are ready to put last year’s 3-27 season, behind them. First, though, they face Kentucky Wesleyan, in an exhibition.
The Lady Panthers were a solid, 15-12 last season.
Aces down 2, when they swing it into the corner, for North High grad, Anna Newman, and she drains the 3! U-E up 1.
The Panthers played tough today, though, as Jenna Martin hits the trifecta, and that gives K-Dub the lead back.
Fast forward, to the end of the game. 3 seconds left, and the Aces down 2. Makayla Wallace drains the 3 though, at the buzzer, to give the Aces, the win!
81-80, Evansville wins the exhibition.
