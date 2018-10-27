KSP releases name of woman killed in deadly house explosion

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – One person is dead and two people are in critical condition after a home exploded, according to Breckinridge County dispatchers.
The explosion was reported off of Laurel Branch Road around 10:25 a.m. CT on Saturday. WAVE 3 News has learned that the house was on Camp Green Shores Road.
The two people critically injured have been identified as Joshua Lucas, 29, and Timothy Randall, 56. They were taken to University Hospital in Louisville. The woman killed was identified as Loretta Harris, 62, or Burnside, Ky.
The Kentucky State Police said the preliminary investigation points to a possible gas leak. No foul play is suspected.
“It felt like a bomb went off,” said next-door neighbor, Larry Tucker.
That’s what you might think at first glance. Where a house once stood, now scattered across three acres and beyond.
Neighbors reported hearing the explosion 10 to 15 miles away and neighbors up to five miles away were feeling it actually shake their homes. Some even had debris fly into their yards.
All the surrounding homes have damage like windows blown out and doors blown in, including Tucker’s.
“My adrenaline was pumping so strong,” said Tucker. “It takes over, takes over your body, this isn’t my first fire. I did everything I could for them.”
A former member of McDaniel Fire Department, Tucker says once a firefighter always a firefighter. That’s why he chose to run into his next door neighbor’s fiery home.
“I heard a guy hollering help real loud and it kept going, help, help, help.”
Tucker said he and another neighbor James Riggs got the first man out who told them the house was filled with ammo, but that didn’t stop them.
“The second guy I had to get a long piece of 2x4,” said Tucker. “I said ‘grab a hold of this. If you don’t you’re going to burn up. I got to get you out of there.’ Gun bullets were going off everywhere. I got him to grab the board and pulled him away from the fire and the lady was screaming. I couldn’t help her none. I wish I could god bless her...”
Along with the woman, Tucker says a service dog also was lost to the flames. The previous owner of the house told us he sold the property to a young disabled veteran. As to what caused such a forceful explosion, many neighbors and the previous owner believe it was the propane tank.
