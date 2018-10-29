Deadline approaching to match grant for park

OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) - The clock is ticking on a matching grant for a park in Oakland City.
Wirth Park needs to raise $17,500 by November 13. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority would match that if that goal is met.
As of now, they need just $6,000 more.
Officials say they hope to purchase a brand new playset, a four-seat bounce around, and other playground equipment with the money.
“We’re pretty excited about it,” Susie Basham, Re-discover Wirth Park, explains. "I think once we get that done then we’re gonna have small steps to get other stuff done. One step at a time and our playground equipment was in the most dire need so that’s where we started.”
If you would like to donate, click the following link: Re-discover Wirth Park.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.