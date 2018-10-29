Community looking to fund park renovations

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A local community needs to raise just over $6,000 to receive matching funds from the state to renovate a local park.
The Oakland City Community has raised $11,230 for renovations to Wirth Park. That’s a pretty good number, but they’re still $6,270 away from meeting their goal of $17,500, and they’re running out of time to meet it.
The city applied for matching grant money from the state, and they’ll get it, so long as they meet their goal before November 13th. That leaves 15 days from today to get that funding in.
According to an official statement on the Re-Discover Wirth Park Facebook page the state funding is dependent on the community raising the initial $17,500.
Officials say they hope to purchase a brand new play set, a four seat bounce around, and other playground equipment with the money.
Officials have set up an online fund for donations.
