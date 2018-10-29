Community helps raise money for student instruments

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Some elementary school students are learning something unique: how to play the ukulele.
East View Elementary school music teacher Deidre Goodman said many of her students expressed interest in learning a string instrument. When she found out how affordable ukuleles were, she decided to raise money to get enough for her classes.
The community came together, raising almost $1,000 in just four days.
Goodman started teaching her fourth and fifth grade students just a few weeks ago.
“At first they could not wait until they got in," explains Goodman. "They were really excited, they couldn’t wait to pick their colors. And then once we got started, they figured out this is kind of hard. But once they picked it up and figured out we were playing a song and they could sing while they were playing it, they really loved it.”
Goodman will start teaching first grade and kindergarten after the holidays.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.