Both men’s and women’s USI soccer teams play in GLVC tournament

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The USI men’s and women’s soccer teams, have both had fantastic regular seasons. Their success, has earned them both a spot, in the G-L-V-C tournament.
The men finished first in the conference, and have a 13-2-and-1 record.
The Eagles are ranked 11th in the country, and host the 8-seed, Rockhurst.
1st half, the Hawks with a free kick, and then, it's re-directed by Jordan Andrews, into the goal! 1-0 Rockhurst.
But, the Eagles get a chance. Eric Ramirez, great ball for Justin Raines, but Raines is taken down there, and that's a yellow card, and a penalty kick, for U-S-I.
So, Ramirez takes the P-K, and he scores the goal! That ties it at 1-all!
But then, just 4 minutes later, the Eagles get called for a foul in the box, so Rockhurst gets a P-K, and Gianluca Bottoni converts, to make it 2-1 Hawks,
and they beat U-S-I, 3-1. The Eagles will now wait to see, what seed they’ll be, in the N-C-double-A tournament.
As for the Lady Eagles, they finished tied for first, in the conference, and also get a home game, versus Maryville.
No score, second half: Katelyn Andres plays one into the box. Kennedy Moore taps it left, and Maggie Winter blasts it in! 1-0 Eagles!
Then, on a play that caught everyone off guard... a bad punt by the keeper, goes right to Winter, who fires and scores! That makes it 2-0,
and the Lady Eagles win it, 2-nil!
“What a tremendous feeling. Kids played great. Both halves we came out with a lot of energy. A great deal of effort today. Thats all we asked them. We want to continue this historic run. 7th win in a row and the first time we’ve made it to the final 4 since 1999,” said Coach Eric Schoenstein.
The USI women will now face Rockhurst, in the semifinals, Friday.
