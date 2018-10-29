Aces advance in MVC Championship with advantage in PKs over UNI

Both teams missed their opening penalty kick, but sophomore Jayme-Lee Hunter pushed the Aces in front in the second round as she converted her PK opportunity, while her Panther counterpart missed. In the third round, UNI returned the favor, as Evansville missed its PK and Maddy Germann found the back of the net to tie the PKs at one each. The Panthers moved ahead 2-1 in the fourth round as Evansville missed the mark and Julianne Trizzino scored. Needing a goal to prolong the match, sophomore Morgan Blair came through, tying the PKs at 2-2. UNI still had the opportunity in the fifth round to advance, but the Panthers' try missed sending the PK section to its sixth round. After each side missed its opportunity in the sixth round, Evansville sent freshman Amanda DaSilva to the spot. DaSilva stepped-up and placed her PK perfectly, deflecting it off the cross bar and in to provide Evansville with a 3-2 advantage. With UNI needing to score to continue, it was Till who came up clutch for the Aces as the sophomore made a diving save to her right, preventing the ball from slipping past, sending Evansville to the semifinals of the 2018 MVC Championship.