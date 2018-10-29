Aces advance in MVC Championship with advantage in PKs over UNI

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (WFIE) - In the opening round of the Missouri Valley Conference Championship, the University of Evansville earned a berth in the semifinals, advancing with a 3-2 advantage in PKs over No. 3 seed UNI on Sunday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
“I thought the girls battled hard and as a team today,” said Aces' women’s soccer head coach Krista McKendree. “The conditions didn’t allow there to be much soccer, it was a game of will, composure, and teamwork. I thought the whole group played with a desire to get a result today.”
Evansville opened the match with much of the success offensively, as the Purple Aces tallied two shots, including one on-goal, while keeping the Panthers from recording a shot early on. It wasn’t until the 26th minute that the Panthers recorded their first shot, as Sydney Hayden put a shot on-goal that sophomore Michaela Till saved. In the final 10 minutes of the first half, the Aces had two shots on-goal, but UNI’s Jami Reichenberger stopped both as the two sides went to the half in a scoreless tie.
A windy day made it tougher for either team to keep possession as the first shot on-goal in the second half didn’t occur until Till saved a Panthers' chance in the 73rd minute. As the half drew to a close, UNI had two more opportunities to grab the late lead, but the Panthers' shots on-goal were saved by Till, sending the match to the first overtime period.
The first overtime period featured just one shot in the 10 minute period as UNI’s Jordyn Rolli sent a shot on-goal in the 99th minute that Till saved to prolong the match. Unlike the first overtime, the second 10-minute overtime period was filled with shots with both teams combining for six shots. After freshman Alex Eyler had a shot miss wide of goal, senior Molly Lear placed a shot on-goal just 34 seconds later, but the senior’s shot was saved. The Panthers had a shot on-goal saved in the 104th minute followed by a shot by Kelsey Yarrow that was blocked. To close the second overtime, Evansville sent two more shots on-goal, testing UNI in the last minutes of the period, but the Panthers' prevented Evansville from scoring the golden goal as the match moved into penalty kicks.
Both teams missed their opening penalty kick, but sophomore Jayme-Lee Hunter pushed the Aces in front in the second round as she converted her PK opportunity, while her Panther counterpart missed. In the third round, UNI returned the favor, as Evansville missed its PK and Maddy Germann found the back of the net to tie the PKs at one each. The Panthers moved ahead 2-1 in the fourth round as Evansville missed the mark and Julianne Trizzino scored. Needing a goal to prolong the match, sophomore Morgan Blair came through, tying the PKs at 2-2. UNI still had the opportunity in the fifth round to advance, but the Panthers' try missed sending the PK section to its sixth round. After each side missed its opportunity in the sixth round, Evansville sent freshman Amanda DaSilva to the spot. DaSilva stepped-up and placed her PK perfectly, deflecting it off the cross bar and in to provide Evansville with a 3-2 advantage. With UNI needing to score to continue, it was Till who came up clutch for the Aces as the sophomore made a diving save to her right, preventing the ball from slipping past, sending Evansville to the semifinals of the 2018 MVC Championship.
“Till was huge in the PKs, and kept us in it when we needed,” said McKendree on the finish of the match. “DaSilva came through when we needed as well. Nerve racking, but an exciting way to end. We are very happy for our players.”
Lear and freshman Emily Ormson each recorded two shots with both coming on-goal to lead Evansville. In goal, Till powered the Aces, recording her fifth clean sheet of the season, while making six saves.
The Aces continue their postseason play at 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon as Evansville faces No. 2 seed Drake at Loyola Soccer Park in Chicago, Ill..
