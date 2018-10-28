Yazidi mothers of children by IS face heartbreaking choices

In this Aug. 22, 2018 photo, Yazidi children work on arts and crafts in the basement of an orphanage in Sheikhan, Iraq. The Yazidi community is wrestling with integrating thousands of children affected by the war. Those whose parents are missing or dead are usually taken in by extended family, but if relatives can't afford it, they end up in orphanages. Children snatched by IS and raised as Muslims have to be retaught the Yazidi faith. Boys forced to become child soldiers have to be led back from IS's virulently violent training. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) (AP)