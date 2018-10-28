Wesleyan Football Falls to No. 25 Hillsdale

On just the third play of the game, Alijah McGhee picked off the Hillsdale quarterback for his sixth interception of the season to prevent the Chargers from scoring on the first drive of the game. Wesleyan took over at midfield before Hillsdale got the ball back with an interception of their own. The Chargers dominated the first quarter, holding possession for over 10 minutes of play and scoring a pair of touchdowns. Dessi Austin tabbed a 13-yard run followed by a two-yard run from Corey Johnson, Jr. to put the Panthers in the red zone for the first time. Austin tallied a six-yard run that forced the Panthers to go for it on fourth-and-two at the 14-yard line but Wesleyan was unable to move the chains.