Wesleyan Football Falls to No. 25 Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, MI (WFIE) - A first quarter deficit was too much to overcome on Saturday for the Kentucky Wesleyan College football team as they fell to No. 25 Hillsdale College. This marks the second time in three weeks that the Panthers faced a nationally ranked team in Great Midwest Athletic Conference action.
On just the third play of the game, Alijah McGhee picked off the Hillsdale quarterback for his sixth interception of the season to prevent the Chargers from scoring on the first drive of the game. Wesleyan took over at midfield before Hillsdale got the ball back with an interception of their own. The Chargers dominated the first quarter, holding possession for over 10 minutes of play and scoring a pair of touchdowns. Dessi Austin tabbed a 13-yard run followed by a two-yard run from Corey Johnson, Jr. to put the Panthers in the red zone for the first time. Austin tallied a six-yard run that forced the Panthers to go for it on fourth-and-two at the 14-yard line but Wesleyan was unable to move the chains.
Hillsdale scored on the ensuing drive to take a 21-0 lead that would remain until halftime. The Panthers were four-yards away from the end zone with 12 seconds remaining in the first half before an interception in the end zone halted the Panthers momentum.
Neither team was able to find its groove in the third quarter as the two teams combined for just six first downs and three interceptions.
The Panther started to find its rhythm in the second quarter. Armand Childs tallied a pair of picks and Shedrick Kirk recorded one.
With 6:26 remaining the Chargers threatened to extend their lead as they put the Panther defense back deep in their own territory. McGhee came up big with his second interception of the day to keep the Chargers from finding the end zone.
Hillsdale recorded 433-yards of total offense to Wesleyan's 250-yards. Johnson Jr. led the Panther offense with 127-yards on the ground for his second straight game with over 100-yards rushing and third of the season.
Childs led the defense with 12 tackles, nine of which were solo. James Todd tallied eight tackles including seven solo. McGhee and Childs both finished with two interceptions while R.J. Wilson recorded the lone sack for the Panthers.
Wesleyan heads to Columbus, Ohio next week to take on the Panthers of Ohio Dominican University. Kick off is set for 11 am CT on November 3.
