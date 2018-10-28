Traffic Alert: Sewer work planned for Veterans Memorial Parkway

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is continuing work on Monday.
It will be between the East Wastewater Treatment Plant and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
The work will impact a portion of Veterans Memorial Parkway beginning southeast of the Waterworks Road intersection, with restrictions mainly in the eastbound lanes.
The closesures are there to provide safe access around exisiting manhole structures that are necessary for work operations.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.