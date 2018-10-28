Sunny start to the week, soggy Halloween

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. It will still be breezy as we head into the overnight hours, but our winds will begin to calm by Monday morning. Temperatures will fall to around 40° under clear skies.
High pressure will bring us wall-to-wall sunshine on Monday. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s.
Our clouds will increase Tuesday as a warm front makes its way through to our north. Despite the increasing clouds, that warm front will also cause our temperatures to surge into the lower 70s Tuesday, making it the warmest day of the week!
Rain returns to the forecast Tuesday night as a cold front moves in from the northwest, and rain chances will linger in the forecast for the rest of the workweek.
Unfortunately, that means Halloween is looking like a washout. Showers are likely, and a few thunderstorms are possible throughout the day and into the night. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s Wednesday afternoon before falling into the upper 40s that night. That means it will likely be in the upper 50s to low 60s and raining when most kids are out trick-or-treating.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.