Panthers Volleyball Falls to Chargers in Home Finale

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College volleyball team lost in straight sets to Hillsdale College on Saturday. The Panthers matched-up well in the opening set against the Great Midwest's best team, but the Chargers' adjustments were too great in the end.
A flurry of points by the Panthers (14-14, 8-9 G-MAC) in the opening set gave Wesleyan a 15-14 lead. The Panthers scored seven of nine points, including two aces from Hannah Pierce. Sierra Morrow also served an ace in the rally.
The Chargers (19-6, 16-0 G-MAC) responded with four straight points, turning a deficit into a 18-15 lead. Trailing by two, the Panthers dropped the final six points, ending the first set 25-17.
Hillsdale hit over .500 in the second set and increased its lead to 2-0 after a 25-8 win. The Chargers sprinted out to 7-2 lead in the third set before the Panthers found their rhythm. The remainder of there frame went back-and-forth before the Chargers ended the match 25-15.
Mallory Sacre finished with five kills and two blocks. Pierce recorded 12 digs to go along with her two aces. Lydia Jackson dished out 12 assists.
The Panthers will travel to Cedarville, Ohio on Friday to play the Yellow Jackets. The match is scheduled to start at 6PM CT.
