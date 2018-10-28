Henderson hosts community trick-or-treat

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - If you were on the east side of Henderson today, you probably saw some pretty interesting characters.
With the help of city government, four local churches, the John F. Kennedy Community Center, and Audubon Kids Zone, city streets were blocked off for kids and their families to enjoy trick-or-treat and keep safe.
“There are so many great costumes out here. Always makes you wish you’d brought something. Makes me think that I should have dressed up instead of just wearing casual clothes,” said Henderson Chief of Police Heath Cox.
Many local leaders were on hand themselves passing out candy. They it is a good way to create a sense of community with the people that they serve.
“I think it means a lot. It brings the community together. It really shows a sense of community and gives the place a safe and fun place to go,” said Mike Ivie of the Henderson Fire Department.
This is the 2nd year that Henderson has provided this trick-or-treat in a safe, controlled environment. Last year 1,200 people participated and it is estimated that around 1,500 were out on the streets tonight.
“We care bout our youth and each other and especially just to come together as a community and enjoy a beautiful day out. Everyone loves candy especially right before Halloween so I think it’s great for the community," said Cox.
