Fans welcome back Mater Dei girls soccer after second state championship

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Saturday marked another defining moment in Mater Dei Lady Wildcat History when they won their second consecutive state championship.
Crowds of fans and family gathered to welcome the reigning and defending champions back to Mater Dei and celebrate a program defining win.
“The first time was amazing and to do it again and be one of three teams since they classed soccer to do it back to back is just an amazing feeling," said Mater Dei head coach Amy Weber. Weber joined the program in 2014 as an assistant coach before taking over the head coaching role last season. Weber has brought home two state championships in her two years at the helm. The first two in program history.
“It’s not a fluke that we won last year, I mean we won again this year and it just shows like, how great our coaches are and how great our program is," said senior defender Victoria Zigenfus.
This morning the team and the coaching staff rolled into the Mater Dei parking lot in grand fashion. The team perched atop an Evansville fire truck with police car leading the way. Fans gathered outside the Wildcat gymnasium to cheer on the team. The moment was special for Zigenfus who says this state championship is a bit more special to her than the programs first, last season.
“Our school shows so much support too even people when we were on our fire truck ride we had everyone waving at us and everyone like cheering for us," said Zigenfus.
Mater Dei beat Wheeler one - nil for the second year in a row, etching their name in history in the process. Junior Made Folz scored the winning goal.
“After the goal was scored it felt like the longest 20 minutes of my life. I just wanted the game to be over so we could win," Folz said.
Weber says that last years win was an great experience for the girls and for the school, but a second state championship brings the program into prominence.
“We’re known for girls basketball and wrestling here at Mater Dei and for girls soccer to come back with back to back state titles, you know I think the last team that did it was girls basketball so, and that’s when we had Maura Muensterman and all those good players and now you’ve got back to back girls soccer state championships so now the names you’re going to remember are Kathryn Hahn, Jenna Zirkelbach, Made Folz, Sabrina Henderson," Weber said.
