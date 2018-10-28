Evansville church holds pumpkin festival

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Halloween came a few days early to kids at First Presbyterian Church this afternoon.
The fifth annual pumpkin festival gave families an opportunity to dress up and go trick or treating outside the church.
Kids were also able to get some food, play in a bounce house, and carve their own pumpkins.
Event organizers say that this event lets kids experience Halloween in a safe environment.
“I think the culture has changed as far as trick or treating," said Children’s Ministry Director Jerusha Van Camp. "Not everybody has a neighborhood they feel safe trick or treating in, so it’s just a great way to offer an opportunity for families to get out and do that with their kids in a place that they know they’re going to be safe.”
Officials say the event has grown for the past five years and look forward to seeing how much it will grow next year.
