Campbell VP who tweeted Soros conspiracy theory leaves company

(CNN) - A Campbell soup vice president who tweeted a conspiracy theory about a caravan of migrants heading to the U.S. is out of a job.
On Twitter on Monday, Kelly Johnston alleged the Open Society Foundations, which was founded by businessman and activist George Soros, was assisting the caravan by providing what he called “troop carriers” and “rail cars.”
The Open Society Foundations said there is no truth to the allegations, and Campbell disavowed the tweet.
In a statement, Campbell said Johnston, who served as the company’s vice president of government affairs, left the job for good on Thursday.
Among those parroting the evidence-free conspiracy theory that Soros is possibly funding the caravan of migrants is Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-FL, who tweeted out a misleading video earlier in the month purporting to show migrants in Honduras being paid.
President Donald Trump also retweeted the questionable video and put forth, without proof, the idea of that the migrant caravan “didn’t just happen,” the Washington Post reported.
Soros was one of those - including two former presidents - who was targeted by terrorism last week, by being sent a pipe bomb in the mail.
Florida man Cesar Sayoc has been charged with sending the packages.
