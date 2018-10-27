Wind Advisory Sunday, rainy Halloween

Unfortunately, Halloween is looking like it may be a washout. Showers are likely, and a few thunderstorms are possible throughout the day and into the evening. The rain will even carry over into Thursday. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s Wednesday afternoon before falling into the upper 40s that night. That means it will likely be in the upper 50s to low 60s but raining around the time most kids are out trick-or-treating.