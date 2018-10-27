Wind Advisory Sunday, rainy Halloween

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A Wind Advisory has been issued for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Wind speeds will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts as strong as 40 to 45 mph as a cold front swings through the Tri-State.
That cold front is associated with an Alberta Clipper that will bring rain to the Great Lakes region as well as northern Illinois and Indiana. It is possible we could also see a few showers, mainly in the morning, in the northern half of the Tri-State, but most of Sunday looks dry.
Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s tonight under partly cloudy skies. Our skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy through Sunday morning, but we will see a little more sunshine in the afternoon, which will help temperatures climb into the upper 60s, so Sunday will be relatively warm but very windy.
It will remain breezy through Sunday night, but our winds will begin to calm as we head into the workweek. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s Monday under sunny skies!
Tuesday will also start mostly sunny, but the clouds will increase as we go through the day, and rain returns to the forecast Tuesday evening. Despite the increasing clouds, Tuesday looks like the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the lower 70s!
Unfortunately, Halloween is looking like it may be a washout. Showers are likely, and a few thunderstorms are possible throughout the day and into the evening. The rain will even carry over into Thursday. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s Wednesday afternoon before falling into the upper 40s that night. That means it will likely be in the upper 50s to low 60s but raining around the time most kids are out trick-or-treating.
