TOUR: The Olde Courthouse Catacombs

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - With Halloween only days away, hundreds of people hit the haunted houses Friday night and thousands of others across the Tri-State are expected to do the same over the weekend.
The Olde Courthouse Catacombs are in their sixth weekend this season. Deep down in the cool, dark basement of Evansville’s Olde Courthouse Catacombs is a homage to the classic monsters, part one.
“This is the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein,” owner Phil Wolter explained.
Around 35 to 40 characters work in the production, who are hidden along the hallways. Some of the actors are tucked away around the turns, too.
“There’s a lot of them that play hide and seek in here,” Wolter described. “You’re going to come face to face with all these.”
As you move along the path, it’s unknown of what or who is coming next.
“Frankenstein, Dracula, The Mummy,” Wolter recalled.
Now in their 39th year, this show is one of the longest running Halloween events in the city. Themes like “The Torture Chamber” and “The Body Snatchers” have all taken a turn in the petrifying past.
And once you’re in, there’s no turning back.
“You’ll have to find your own way out,” Wolter stated.
The House of Lecter, also owned by Wolter, is operated a couple blocks away on Main Street.
