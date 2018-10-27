Multiple deaths in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting; suspect in custody

PITTSBURGH (RNN) - Four people are dead and there are multiple casualties after a gunman opened fire in a synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood in Pittsburgh. At least 12 people were shot, but it’s not clear if that includes those who lost their lives.
Three police officers were injured, and police say there are multiple casualties in the synagogue.
A white man surrendered to police, who reportedly made anti-Semitic remarks as he was taken into custody.
The gunman opened fire in the Tree of Life Synagogue in the historic Jewish neighborhood of Squirrel Hill. The synagogue was in service, police said.
Michael Eisenberg, past president of the synagogue, told local media that they never had any threats, but they were concerned about security, and called in security experts.
“We were working with the other synagogues if something horrific like this happened,” he told KDKA.
Three officers have been shot and are urging people to lock their doors and stay in their homes as they work the scene.
Police are currently checking the building for any potential explosives the gunman left behind, and the Mass Causality Command Center is on scene.
Shabbat morning services were scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the synagogue’s website. The calls came into 911 about 10:20 a.m.
Witnesses tell the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the gunfire sounded like an automatic weapon.
Jeff Finkelstein, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said he guessed there would be at least 50 people at the church on a Saturday morning.
“My heart goes out to all these families,” he said. “This should not be happening period.”
Carnegie Mellon University was reportedly on lockdown, with students receiving texts telling them to stay inside.
