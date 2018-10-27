NICU babies dressed up for Halloween

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Most of the babies who land in a neonatal intensive care unit need help just to eat and breathe. So the NICU can be a scary place.
But these St. Vincent nurses helped make Halloween a little less spooky for babies and their families.
“We like to try and give them a little bit of normalcy and let them dress up for Halloween no matter how little they are,” NICU nurse, Hilary Dueser, said.
And this is probably the cutest Halloween photo shoot you’ve ever seen.
The babies wore batman, fox, hamburger, french fries, a unicorn, a minion and mohawk costumes for the annual Halloween celebration.
This is the second year the nurses have dressed the babies up for Halloween but they also dress the babies up for holidays year round - Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Easter.
The nurses said it allows a fun way for families to celebrate the holidays with their babies even if they have to stay in the hospital.
