Man arrested in attempted Magna Carta heist gets bail

Hammer holes in the glass case that housed the Magna Carta, at Salisbury Cathedral after a 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of its attempted theft, in Salisbury, England, Friday Oct. 26, 2018. British police said Friday that cathedral alarms sounded Thursday when a person tried to smash the glass display box surrounding the Magna Carta, which was then removed from display in Salisbury Cathedral, and a man has been arrested. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) (Ben Birchall)