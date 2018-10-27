EPD: 2-year-old girl taken to hospital with gunshot wound

EPD: 2-year-old girl taken to hospital with gunshot wound
October 27, 2018 at 6:49 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 6:49 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We have new information regarding a shooting involving a small child.

Police tell us it was a two-year-old girl who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. It was originally reported to be a four-year-old child.

It happened in the 1300 block of Savannah Drive, which is in the Arbors at Evansville apartment complex.

Dispatch told us the original call came in as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There is no word on the condition of the child.

We are still working to gather more information.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.