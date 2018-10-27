Christmas in October fundraiser for Chandler woman

CHANDLER, IN (WFIE) - They’re calling it Christmas in October and when you step inside the Chandler United Methodist Church, you’ll see a wonderland of items waiting to be bid on. The proceeds all going to benefit Cathy Ward.
Ward is diagnosed with stage four breast cancer, and doctors have said this could be the last holiday season she sees. Saturday her friends and family put on a fundraiser to benefit Ward.
Terra Casper, a friend of Cathy and organizer behind the event says the it’s really special to see the amount of community support Cathy has received.
“Blessed, overwhelming, it’s just amazing, people that don’t even know her, sending stuff in saying I want to do this, I want to do that. I just feel so blessed," said Casper.
“Just to see her face, you know, light up when she sees all the handmade Christmas cards we’ve gotten. Just to see her face light up is just worth every minute of time we’ve put in on this,” said Katie Kessler, Ward’s niece.
Casper says that since Ward had to quit her job, she’s lost her life insurance and other benefits. That motivated Ward to organize the benefit. She says people and companies have donated items for a silent auction and all the proceeds are going directly to Ward.
According to Kessler, that level of community involvement and support has meant the world to Ward and her family.
“The bill board. People have dropped off so many donations to them, just Christmas cards from around the world. We have Australia, London, and all over the United States. It’s been amazing. Little gifts they get in the mail. It really makes her day," Kessler said.
