Webster Co. deputy jailer jailed on drunk driving charges

WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) - A deputy jailer at the Webster County Detention Center is behind bars accused of showing up for work at the jail drunk.
According to the detention center's Facebook page, another employee notified supervisors they believed 55-year-old William Tracy, of Madisonville, was intoxicated.
Supervisors contacted the sheriff's office to conduct an investigation. We're told probable cause was found to arrest Tracy.
He was booked into the jail and charged with official misconduct, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
