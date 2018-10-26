WATCH: Touchdown Live at 10:35; TDL scoreboard

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Playoffs continue in the Hoosier State, while Kentucky schools finish out their regular season.
Here’s a look at the games we will be tracking throughout the night:
- Jasper at Boonville - 6:30 p.m.
- Hancock County at Breckinridge County - 7 p.m.
- Hopkins County Central at Crittenden County - 7 p.m.
- Apollo at Daviess County - 7 p.m.
- Madisonville N.H. at Fort Campbell - 7 p.m.
- Heritage Hills at Gibson Southern - 7 p.m.
- Muhlenberg County at Grayson County - 7 p.m.
- Owensboro at Henderson County - 7 p.m.
- Mater Dei at Linton-Stockton - 6:30 p.m.
- Vincennes Lincoln at Memorial - 6:30 p.m.
- Union County at Murray - 7 p.m.
- Castle at North - 7 p.m.
- Southridge at North Knox - 6:30 p.m.
- Central at Northview - 6:30 p.m.
- Butler County at Ohio County - 7 p.m.
- South Warren at Owensboro Catholic - 7 p.m.
- North Central at Tecumseh - 6:30 p.m.
- Terre Haute South at Terre Haute North - 7 p.m.
- Eastern Green at West Washington - 6:30 p.m.
- McLean County at Webster County - 7 p.m.
Don’t forget to watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m. for highlights, scores, and top plays from Friday’s action.
