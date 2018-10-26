WATCH: Touchdown Live at 10:35; TDL scoreboard

By Jared Goffinet | October 26, 2018 at 3:30 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 3:30 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Playoffs continue in the Hoosier State, while Kentucky schools finish out their regular season.

[WATCH: Touchdown Live kicks off at 10:35 p.m.]

Here’s a look at the games we will be tracking throughout the night:

[CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORES]

  • Jasper at Boonville - 6:30 p.m.
  • Hancock County at Breckinridge County - 7 p.m.
  • Hopkins County Central at Crittenden County - 7 p.m.
  • Apollo at Daviess County - 7 p.m.
  • Madisonville N.H. at Fort Campbell - 7 p.m.
  • Heritage Hills at Gibson Southern - 7 p.m.
  • Muhlenberg County at Grayson County - 7 p.m.
  • Owensboro at Henderson County - 7 p.m.
  • Mater Dei at Linton-Stockton - 6:30 p.m.
  • Vincennes Lincoln at Memorial - 6:30 p.m.
  • Union County at Murray - 7 p.m.
  • Castle at North - 7 p.m.
  • Southridge at North Knox - 6:30 p.m.
  • Central at Northview - 6:30 p.m.
  • Butler County at Ohio County - 7 p.m.
  • South Warren at Owensboro Catholic - 7 p.m.
  • North Central at Tecumseh - 6:30 p.m.
  • Terre Haute South at Terre Haute North - 7 p.m.
  • Eastern Green at West Washington - 6:30 p.m.
  • McLean County at Webster County - 7 p.m.

Don’t forget to watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m. for highlights, scores, and top plays from Friday’s action.

