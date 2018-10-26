Walter McCarty Radio Show to debut on Monday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Walter McCarty Radio Show will be making its debut on Monday, October 29. It will be the first of 12 episodes throughout the 2018-19 season.
Turoni’s Forget-Me-Not on Weinbach in Evansville will be the host for each show. Each one will take place from 6-7 p.m. Fans are invited to Turoni’s for the show or you can tune into the Purple Aces Radio Network and listen in. Jevin Redman will be the host.
Fans throughout the Tri-State can join in on the show and each game this year. Stations in the network include: WJPS 107.1 – Evansville/Boonville (flagship station), WAOV 1450/97.7/97.3 – Vincennes, WRCY 1590/106.7 – Mt. Vernon, Ind., WROY 1460/92.1 – Carmi, Ill. and WYFX 106.7 – Evansville.
All 12 shows will take place on Monday’s during the year. The dates of the show include:
October 29
November 5
November 12
November 19
November 26
December 10
January 7
January 14
January 28
February 4
February 11
February 25
Dates and times are subject to change as the season goes along. Stay tuned to GoPurpleAces.com and UE athletics social media accounts for any adjustments.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.