UE plays host to Bradley and Illinois State this weekend

Mildrelis Rodriguez continues to be a steady force for the Aces, ranking second on the team with 2.89 kills/set and second with 2.70 digs per game. She is one of three current Valley players to have 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in her career and as of Oct. 15, one of just 13 in the nation. Rodriguez has finished with at least seven digs in 10 of the 11 MVC matches.